Pros React To Jan Blachowicz Upsets Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes Chokes Out Megan Anderson at UFC 259

UFC 259 Pay-Per-View is in the books now which went down last night (Sat., Mar. 6, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main headliner, polish power Jan Blachowicz upsets UFC’s reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya in a light heavyweight title fight.

In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes successfully defended UFC women’s featherweight title by scoring a first-round submission (triangle armbar) victory over former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson.

Check the pros reaction below:

Curious to see how much respect Jan shows Izzy right away! #UFC259 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021

Told you so as did every judge. The commentary was unbelievably biased tonight. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 7, 2021

I feel like this is 1-1 But I feel like commentary is leaning hard towards Izzy — Funky (@Benaskren) March 7, 2021

Hopefully the main gives us something great — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) March 7, 2021

#UFC259 Wow. This was close. Take downs were nasty! — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) March 7, 2021

Congrats to @JanBlachowicz and hats off to @stylebender for attempting what a few have ever done. It’s all about taking chances in this life! Thank you gentlemen! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) March 7, 2021

Jan is like 230 and Izzy is like 195. That’s a big dude. #UFC259 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 7, 2021

Jan dominated Izzy #UFC259 — Sasha Palatnikov (@PalatnikovMMA) March 7, 2021

Omg who won?!?!?! — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) March 7, 2021

This is gonna be a turning point for someone. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 7, 2021

Izzy is finding openings more and more. #UFC259 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) March 7, 2021

2-0 Blachowicz all day. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 7, 2021

Edge of my seat right now…. #ufc259 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021

Jan’s defense is looking great great#ufc259 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 7, 2021

Here we go….timing/speed vs power… 😱😱😱 #ufc259 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021

Izzy’s feints are so good. #UFC259 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 7, 2021

Amanda Nuns vs. Megan Anderson

Baddest Mom on the planet!!! #UFC259 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021

Amanda is on another level 👀!!!!#UFC259 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 7, 2021

Megan has to keep Nunes at the end of her strikes the whole fight…a very very tough task! Let’s go @MeganA_mma ! #UFC259 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021

Baddest woman on the planet! #UFC259 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021