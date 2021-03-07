Pros React To Jan Blachowicz Upsets Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes Chokes Out Megan Anderson at UFC 259

UFC 259 Pay-Per-View is in the books now which went down last night (Sat., Mar. 6, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the main headliner, polish power Jan Blachowicz upsets UFC’s reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya in a light heavyweight title fight.
In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes successfully defended UFC women’s featherweight title by scoring a first-round submission (triangle armbar) victory over former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson.
Check the pros reaction below:
Curious to see how much respect Jan shows Izzy right away! #UFC259
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021
Told you so as did every judge. The commentary was unbelievably biased tonight.
— Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 7, 2021
I feel like this is 1-1 But I feel like commentary is leaning hard towards Izzy
— Funky (@Benaskren) March 7, 2021
Hopefully the main gives us something great
— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) March 7, 2021
#UFC259 Wow. This was close. Take downs were nasty!
— Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) March 7, 2021
Congrats to @JanBlachowicz and hats off to @stylebender for attempting what a few have ever done. It’s all about taking chances in this life! Thank you gentlemen!
— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) March 7, 2021
Jan is like 230 and Izzy is like 195. That’s a big dude. #UFC259
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 7, 2021
Jan dominated Izzy #UFC259
— Sasha Palatnikov (@PalatnikovMMA) March 7, 2021
Omg who won?!?!?!
— Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) March 7, 2021
This is gonna be a turning point for someone.
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 7, 2021
Izzy is finding openings more and more. #UFC259
— Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) March 7, 2021
2-0 Blachowicz all day.
— Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 7, 2021
By submission? 😉 https://t.co/bGS5UwZSeg
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 7, 2021
Edge of my seat right now…. #ufc259
— Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021
Jan’s defense is looking great great#ufc259
— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 7, 2021
Israel Adesanya… LFG! #UFC259
— Kyler Murray (@K1) March 7, 2021
Here we go….timing/speed vs power… 😱😱😱 #ufc259
— Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021
Izzy’s feints are so good. #UFC259
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 7, 2021
Amanda Nuns vs. Megan Anderson
Congratulations #momchamp @Amanda_Leoa you’re a freakin beast!!! #UFC259
— Michelle Waterson (@karatehottiemma) March 7, 2021
Baddest Mom on the planet!!! #UFC259
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021
GOAT @Amanda_Leoa #UFC259
— Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) March 7, 2021
Amanda is on another level 👀!!!!#UFC259
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 7, 2021
Goat @Amanda_Leoa #UFC259
— Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) March 7, 2021
Megan has to keep Nunes at the end of her strikes the whole fight…a very very tough task! Let’s go @MeganA_mma ! #UFC259
— Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021
Let’s go Mandy!! Champ Champ. You got this. @Amanda_Leoa @ufc #UFC259
— Tecia Torres (@TeciaTorres) March 7, 2021
Baddest woman on the planet! #UFC259
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021