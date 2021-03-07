 Skip to Content

Pros React To Jan Blachowicz Upsets Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes Chokes Out Megan Anderson at UFC 259

See below what pros has to say about main and co-main event of UFC 259

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Alex Mendez

Pros React To Jan Blachowicz Upsets Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes Chokes Out Megan Anderson at UFC 259
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

UFC 259 Pay-Per-View is in the books now which went down last night (Sat., Mar. 6, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main headliner, polish power Jan Blachowicz upsets UFC’s reigning middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya in a light heavyweight title fight.

In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes successfully defended UFC women’s featherweight title by scoring a first-round submission (triangle armbar) victory over former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson.

Check the pros reaction below:

Amanda Nuns vs. Megan Anderson

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Nunes
UFC 259 Results: Amanda Nunes Makes Light Work Of Megan Anderson, Gets Armbar Victory (Highlights)
← Read Last Post
Jan Vs Israel
UFC 259 Results: Jan Blachowicz Retains Title, Upsets Israel Adesanya (Highlights)
Read Next Post →