UFC 259 Results: Amanda Nunes Makes Light Work Of Megan Anderson, Gets Armbar Victory (Highlights)

A women’s featherweight title fight between current champion Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson co-headlines the UFC 259 card which is happening now (Sat., March 6, 2021) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas.
Round 1
Anderson is backing Nunes up against the cage. Nunes connects with a low right leg kick. Anderson attempts her own but it’s caught by Nunes. Nunes lands a big right but Anderson eats it before receiving another leg kick. Nunes lands another right that makes Anderson wobbly. Anderson goes for a takedown but Nunes defends and is in full mount and throws big ground strikes. Nunes transitions and takes her back. She sinks in the armbar and gets the quick win!
Official result: Amanda Nunes defeats Megan Anderson via armbar submission (Round 1, 2:03).
Check out the highlights below:
