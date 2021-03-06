UFC 259: Full Fight Card, Start Time, And How To Watch Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

This weekend is primed to deliver one of the best fight cards of the year, as UFC 259 sees not one, not two, but three title fights. This is a complete breakdown of this pay-per-view event, and how you can watch it.

UFC 259 is headlined by a massive champ vs champ fight, as middleweight king Israel Adesanya is moving up to take on light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. If successful, Izzy will become the fifth champ-champ in history, and the first one to be undefeated.

Just below that on the card is women’s GOAT and only female champ-champ, Amanda Nunes defending her 145lb strap against Megan Anderson. Another highly anticipated bout is the third title fight between bantamweights Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

Aside from these three title bouts, the rest of the UFC 259 card is fully loaded. A variety of prospects, former champions, and contenders are going to war in this event that has the potential on paper to be one of the better cards of the year.

Related: UFC 259 Weigh-Ins: Israel Adesanya Brings Pizza To The Scale, All 3 Title Fights Officialt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Петр “No Mercy” Ян (@petr_yan)

How To Watch UFC 259: Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

UFC 259 goes down Saturday, March 6th, at the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Provided there are no last minute cancelations, a total of 30 fighters will be competing in 15 bouts throughout the night.

It kicks off with the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, before switching to your choice of ESPN or ESPN+, culminating with the main card, which can be purchased through ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Below are the start times, and ways to watch UFC 259, as well as the entire fight card.

Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya (Light Heavyweight Championship)

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson (Featherweight Championship)

Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling (Bantamweight Championship)

Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober

Thiago Santos vs Aleksandar Rakic

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenney

Song Yadong vs Kyler Phillips

Joseph Benavidez vs Askar Askarov

Rogerio Bontorin vs Kai Kara-France

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6pm EST/3pm PST)

Tim Elliot vs Jordan Espinosa Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews Livinha Souza vs Amanda Lemos Uros Medic vs Aalon Cruz Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones



You can purchase UFC 259 through ESPN+, and catch all the action on Saturday night. In addition to that, you can check back with MiddleEasy for event coverage and fight results.