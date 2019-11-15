Daniel Pineda Fails Drug Test Ahead of $1 Million Dollar PFL Finals

Daniel Pineda Fails NAS Drug Test

Very few people walking the planet will be able to say that they’re eligible to win one million dollars. Even fewer will know the feeling of having one million dollars slip away from their grasps right in front of their eyes. For Professional Fight League fighter Daniel Pineda, that idea could very well become a reality. Due to a failed drug test, Pineda may have taken himself out of the running at winning PFL’s featherweight playoffs.

MMA Junkie received a tip from a reputable source that would prefer to be listed as anonymous. The tip suggested that Pineda tested positive for a banned substance on Thursday. The test was administered by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. And, both the NAC and PFL have yet to make any information about the test results public.

Pineda Comments on the Failed Test

The substance that Pineda tested positive for is also unknown at this time. However, he took to social media to let fans immediately know that whatever the results of the test were, he did not cheat.

Damn..I guess them dick pills finally caught up to me… lol🖕🏼#commission For the record no “steroids” or drugs were found in my system! — Daniel Pineda (@DanielPitPineda) November 14, 2019

“D**n… I guess them dick pills finally caught up to me… lol.” typed Pineda. For the record, no ‘steroids’ or drugs were found in my system!”

PFL 2019 Tournament

Pineda was expected to face to take on Lance Palmer in the 2019 PFL featherweight tournament. Throughout the duration of the tournament, Daniel beat both Movlid Khaibulaev and Jeremy Kennedy. Finishing both opponents within one round, Pineda advanced to the finals of the tournament.

Currently, it’s unclear if Pineda will be able to fight for the million-dollar prize money. Also, there is no available information that would state who would take his place if he were listed ineligible to compete.

Professional Fight League’s 2019 finals will take place on December 31st, shortly after Christmas. The event will be held at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

PFL’s 2019 finals will air live on ESPN 2. Additionally, as more information is revealed about Daniel, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.