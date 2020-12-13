A featherweight contest between veterans takes place as Cub Swanson returns to action against Daniel Pineda.

Round 1

Pineda starts off with a head kick but it’s dodged by Swanson. Pineda lands a hard leg kick. Swanson returns with a combo but Pineda deals with it as they clinch up for a few seconds before returning to striking. Pineda lands another big leg kick. Swanson connects with a few rights but Pineda clearly has the more powerful shots as he is commanding the center of the Octagon. Pineda lands another huge leg kick but slips as Swanson pounces and enters his guard. Swanson lands a huge hammerfist and is able to escape a quick armbar atttempt. They return to striking and Pineda lands a huge leg kick which clearly affects Swanson who winces in pain. Pineda lands a spinning back kick to the body of Swanson. They scramble on the ground before Pineda gets up and connects with another leg kick. Swanson then drops Pineda with a right hand! Pineda manages to survive and looks to land more leg kicks but Swanson dodges them. Swanson ends the round with a barrage of strikes and elbows on Pineda.

Hard to score that but I’d probably give it to Swanson. 10-9.

Round 2

Swanson opens the second round in the southpaw after all the damage he took to his leg in the first round. Swanson hurts Pineda who slips soon after. Pineda is clearly still hurt from the first round. He goes for a takedown attempt on Swanson and clinches him up against the fence but Swanson defends. Swanson separates and connects with an uppercut before landing a flush right that knocks Pineda out!

Cub Swanson defeats Daniel Pineda via second-round knockout (1:52).

Check out the finish below:

Killer @CubSwanson put the paws on Daniel Pineda. The claws are still sharp 🐻 Stream #UFC256 on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/WVX4zKCSVh pic.twitter.com/7ZNX9HsX7I — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 13, 2020