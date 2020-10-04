The latest in the world of UFC welterweight Mike Perry has seen him get a lip tattoo dedicated to his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez.

The couple made headlines earlier this year when Gonzalez was Perry’s sole cornerman during his dominant unanimous decision victory over Mickey Gall in June. They would also announce their pregnancy a month later in late July.

And with his social media posts usually always including his girlfriend, the latest has seen him get a tattoo of her name on the inside of his lip.

“All hail the Rawdog Queen. I pledge my life to you and the Prince.”

You can see it below:

Perry Facing Lawler Next

Things appear to remain on the up for Perry ever since his physical altercation with an old man at a Texas restaurant in early July. Having completed a treatment program ordered by the UFC since, the welterweight slugger is now looking to get his career back on track.

Having snapped a two-fight losing streak with his win over Gall, he is now reportedly set to face the biggest opponent of his career next in former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler with a bout scheduled for UFC 255 on November 21.

A win there would see Perry enter the top 15 of the welterweight rankings and potentially stake a claim for a title shot in the future with a couple more big victories.