A potentially explosive welterweight matchup between Robbie Lawler and Mike Perry is reportedly set for the near future.

That’s according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani who reported that the fight has been booked for the UFC 255 pay-per-view event which takes place November 21.

Mike Perry vs. Robbie Lawler is booked for UFC 255 on Nov. 21, according to multiple sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 24, 2020

No location is official as of yet, but the event is expected to take place at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas. It’s unclear if the fight will be on the main card or the prelims.

Perry would also virtually confirm the matchup on his Instagram account.

“Ready like Freddy when you lay down for bed, grab your teddy and rest your head, when this ones over somebody gone be dead ! #Ufc255 #Nov21st #PerryVsLawler #RuthlessVsPlatinum #MMA #Boxing #JiuJitsu”

Perry Gets Ranked Opponent In Lawler

For Lawler, a victory is absolutely imperative.

The former welterweight champion is currently riding a four-fight losing streak, having most recently been outpointed by Neil Magny last month.

As for Perry, it will be arguably his biggest opponent yet as well as a chance to break into the top 15 of the welterweight rankings. “Platinum” recently returned to the win column following a dominant unanimous decision win over Mickey Gall. He notably made headlines during that fight for being cornered only by his girlfriend.

UFC 255 is currently headlined by a flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt. Another title fight is on the card as Valentina Shevchenko defends her women’s flyweight strap against Jennifer Maia.