Mike Perry will be a father very soon.

The UFC welterweight’s girlfriend Latory Gonzalez announced on social media that she was pregnant on Tuesday.

She will be giving birth to a baby boy with the due date seemingly on January 12 after Gonzalez hashtagged the date.

“surprise everyone! We are going to be parents😭💙 We can’t wait to meet our baby boy. I’m glad I get to have my person by my side to go through it all, he has been so helpful with me during my pregnancy i’m so blessed. If you have anything negative to say stay out the way. We are so excited and we don’t need any of your negativity. I love you Michael Perry!🥺 #January12th”

Good News For Perry Amid Recent Events

It serves as good news for Perry who hasn’t had the best past couple of weeks.

Earlier this month, a belligerent “Platinum” was involved in an altercation with an elderly man which led to him eventually striking and dropping the individual. The UFC has since announced Perry would not be offered a next bout until he completes a treatment program.

Most recently, however, Perry’s ex-wife Danielle Nickerson posted on Monday that she would no longer be silent about allegedly being domestically abused at his hands.

She would tag Joe Rogan and Ariel Helwani as she asked which podcast would have her to listen to her story.