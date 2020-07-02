The UFC will be having four shows in just a few days while they are at the novel Fight Island. UFC lightweight and commentator Paul Felder seems to have gotten the call to work the booth for all of these events.

Over the years, Felder has established himself among the elite in the UFC’s unbelievably deep lightweight division. Although he has since transitioned to a career working as a commentator, he is still known to get into some wild wars from time to time. That being said, he has expressed desire to focus more on talking about fights, rather than destroying his body by being in them.

Paul Felder Will Be Busy On Fight Island

As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for. Paul Felder said he wants to do more commentary work, and it seems that the UFC listened. Speaking in a recent interview, the 35-year old revealed that he is working the booth for all four of the events that will take place on Fight Island, between July 11th and July 25th.

“I’m calling every fight,” Felder said. “Working the desk for every fight and calling every fight. So I’m out there all three weeks. So, I’ve got a lot of work to do as well. There’s quite a bit of research when you have to call four fight cards and also have to talk pre and post-fight shows as well.”

As exhausting as that will inevitably end up being, it makes sense for Paul Felder to call all four fights. With the extent of what goes into getting people to Fight Island, it only seems right that the UFC would want to keep the traffic going into the island to a minimum. It would not be surprising to see that the rest of the commentary team has similar responsibilities, but Paul is the one who has spoken up about it.

