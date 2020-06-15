UFC lightweight Paul Felder appears more than happy to continue commentating rather than fighting inside the Octagon.

“The Irish Dragon” last competed in February when he suffered a split decision loss to Dan Hooker at UFC Auckland following a back-and-forth war. Felder would hint at retirement soon after but has since had a change of heart.

For now, there is no update on a potential next fight as he continues his commentating gig on the side, having most recently done so at UFC Vegas 2 this past weekend.

But it seems like Felder is now edging towards making commentating a full-time gig as he reflected on all the damage he has taken throughout his career in a recent Instagram post.

“I get asked a lot when I’m returning or if I’m officially retired. I miss the octagon and competing but these Pictures are how I come home to a 5 year old princess. It’s a hard job. This is why I love commentating. I get to talk about the toughest athletes on the planet. #bloodsport #tough #irishdragon”

Was Felder Indirectly Responding To Masvidal?

As Jorge Masvidal’s pay dispute with the UFC continues, “Gamebred” recently lashed out at the promotion and took aim once again at fighters with commentating gigs.

“And for the #whiteknights that have commentating jobs with the ufc that say “just fight” you guys should be embarrassed to call yourselves current/former fighters. Not one of you been doing it as long as me and like me. There’s a reason you are “commentating””

It’s not clear who exactly Masvidal is referring to in particular and which commentator specifically defended the UFC by telling fighters to just fight. However, we do know which fighters have commentating gigs such as Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping, Dan Hardy and of course, Felder.

Although it is entirely possible Felder was making a general post about his current status as a fighter, the timing right after Masvidal’s tweet could also appear to make it seem as a response to the disgruntled BMF champion.

Or maybe we’re just looking too much into it.