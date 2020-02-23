UFC Aukland Results: Dan Hooker defeats Paul Felder in a Five Round War

Dan “The Hangman” Hooker defeats Paul “The Irish Dragon” Felder in a back and forth razor thin split decision.

The main event of UFC Aukland is underway as Paul Felder (17-4-0) takes on the hometown favorite Dan Hooker (19-8-0) in a huge lightweight battle.

Round 1:

The main event of UFC Aukland is underway! Hooker goes for a low kick that barely misses. Hooker lands a good calf kick. Felder goes for a spinning back fist and trips. Felder lands a right over the top that snaps Hooker’s head back. Hooker continues to chop away at Felder’s lead leg.

Felder lands a big right hand

Felder follows that with a front kick to the body. Hooker lands another low kick and then a jab. Hooker lands another low kick and Felder counters with an overhand left. Felder lands a good body kick and misses another spinning back fist. The two close the distance and they both land big shots. Felder lands a good low kick that trips hooker up. Hooker initiates the clinch against the fence and is able to gain underhooks. The two men separate and Hooker goes back to the leg kick. Felder lands an overhand right as the round comes to an end.

10-9 Hooker

Round 2:

The second round begins and Felder lands good counter. Hooker comes back with a good body kick. Hooker lands another low kick and then a jab. Felder lands a low kick of his own, and then a switch kick to the body. Hooker lands a jab and another calf kick. Felder lands a good low kick and Hooker counters with a right hand. Felder lands a nice shot of his own and another low kick

Dan Hooker gets Felder’s back

Hooker initiated the clinch and instantly got a hold of Felder’s back. The two continue to hand-fight standing up as Hooker looks to continue the takedown. Felder is able to get the fight to the fence and the two separate. Felder lands a big calf kick. The two continue to circle the center of the octagon and Felder lands two good low kicks. Felder lands a spinning back kick to the body and then a strong left hook. Felder closes the distance and lands a good spinning back fist. Felder starts to connect in the pocket and the round ends with Paul landing a good strike.

10-9 Felder

Round 3:

The third round starts and Felder lands a good left hand. Felder lands a nice calf kick and then snaps a jab. Felder goes to the body and Hooker answers with a good jab. Felder lands a nice uppercut in the pocket. Felder lands a good one two over the top and follows with a good jab. Hooker goes for a calf kick but Felder lands a stronger one.

Big counter by Hooker

Felder answers the counter with a strong jab of his own. Felder lands a good thigh kick and Hooker counters with a left hand. Hooker lands a big right hand and Felder counters with a body shot and leg kick. Hooker lands a jab and then a cross. Hooker lands a jab again and Felder counters with a leg kick jab combo. Felder lands a huge spinning kick to the body. Felder initiates the clinch and Hooker reverses him against the cage as the round comes to an end.

10-9 Hooker

Round 4:

The championship rounds have begun and Felder starts it with two strong leg kicks. Hooker lands nice shot in the pocket. Felder lands a powerful right hand and follows it with a one two combo. Both men connect in the pocket.

Felder lands a huge shot

Hooker wobbles a bit after eating a huge shot and he goes for the takedown. Hooker goes for a trip but Felder is able to defend and bring the clinch to the fence. Felder breaks the clinch and lands a big elbow. Hooker wraps up Felder again and goes for his back. Hooker has Felder up against the fence but the men separate. Felder lands another big overhand right. Felder continues and lands a big right hand again. Felder lands another left hand and follows it with two strong jabs. Hooker goes for the takedown and Felder defends. The fights end up against the fence in the clinch and Felder lands an elbow. The round ends with both fighters in the clinch.

10-9 Felder

Round 5:

The fifth and final round of the main event is underway. Hooker lands the first jab and Felder lands a calf kick. Felder lands another inside leg kick and a big right hand over the top. Hooker lands a nice jab and Felder counters with a big right hand.

Felder lands another big right hand

Felder goes to the body and Hooker answers with a small leg kick. Hooker goes for the takedown and the fighters scramble to the fence. The clinch is broken and Hooker lands a nice right hand. Felder follows with big right hand. Hooker lands a nice jab and Felder counters with an overhand right. Felder misses on a spinning back fist but connects with a big right hand. With under a minute Hooker is able to take Felder down. Felder looks to get back up but Hooker is able to maintain a body lock. The fight ends with the two fighers exchanging small strikes in the clinch.

10-9 Hooker

Official Result: Dan Hooker defeats Paul Felder via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

He debuted in Auckland. He gets his first main event in Auckland. 🇳🇿 @DanTheHangman makes the walk now on E+ pic.twitter.com/Dv8rQIaQGE — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2020