Paige VanZant Injured For UFC Brasilia Fight, Replaced By Randa Markos

VanZant’s Final Fight Of Contract Has To Wait

Paige VanZant will no longer be competing at UFC Brasilia.

VanZant was scheduled to face Amanda Ribas in a women’s strawweight bout on March 14. However, she is reportedly pulling out due to an arm injury as per Brazilian publication Combate. Instead, Randa Markos will step in to face Ribas.

There has been no official announcement from the UFC as of yet.

VanZant last competed in January last year when she submitted Rachael Ostovich. She hasn’t returned to the Octagon since after undergoing surgery for her arm multiple times.

It appears another arm injury will continue to keep her sidelined. When she does eventually return, it will be the last fight of her UFC contract.

As for Markos, she will look to enter a two-fight winning streak against Ribas. The 34-year-old is coming off a split decision win over Ashley Yoder.

Here is how the card currently looks:

  • Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira
  • Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns
  • Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov
  • Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic
  • Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno
  • Amanda Ribas vs. Randa Markos
  • Aleksei Kunchenko vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
  • Enrique Barzola vs. Rani Yahya
  • Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki
  • Maryna Moroz vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
  • Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi
  • Bruno Silva vs. Su Mudaerji
