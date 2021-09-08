Paddy Pimblett Denies Getting Rocked In UFC Debut: ‘I’ve Taken Bigger Shots’

While Paddy Pimblett got the first round stoppage in his UFC debut, things appeared to be a bit dicey before that. However he says that he was not anywhere near being hurt as bad as some people thought.

Pimblett had one of the most highly anticipated debuts in a long time, after a strong run in Cage Warriors. He lived up to expectations too, with his first round TKO over Luigi Vandramini, but not without struggle as he got hit with a hard punch that seemed to have him rocked.

Speaking on the MMA Hour, Paddy the Baddy denied that things were as serious as some made it out to be. He shut down the idea of being rocked by this punch, saying that he had been hit by harder shots in the past, but understood that the shot sounded loud.

“There were some who thought I could have lost, but I knew what exactly was happening. A lot of people are going on about that punch. No, that didn’t rock me at all. I’ve taken bigger shots than that before,” Pimblett said. “When I watched it back after the fight, it sounded really great. The noise made it sound as though he had taken me out with that hit, but as I said, I’ve taken bigger punches than that.”

Paddy Pimblett Wants One More Fight In 2021

As previously stated, there was a ton of anticipation for the UFC debut of Paddy Pimblett. With how exciting the fight was, and how good he looked, it is no surprise to hear that he wants to keep that momentum going.

Paddy says that it is his plan to get another UFC fight before the end of the year. While he has no interest in fighting on the New York card planned for November, he does hope to compete sometime in the late fall, or early winter, against whoever the UFC puts in front of him.

“Oh yeah. I’ll be fighting again, 2021. Definitely. Late November, early December, that’s good with me,” Pimblett said.

Who do you want to see Paddy Pimblett fight when he returns to the Octagon? How do you think he did in his promotional debut?