Paddy Pimblett Unfazed By Conor McGregor Comparisons: ‘I’m My Own Man’

As a massive star in European MMA, it is natural that Paddy Pimblett gets his fair share of comparisons to Conor McGregor. While he is not too interested in these comparisons, he is making his own form of Mystic Mac-esque predictions for his UFC debut.

Set to make his UFC debut on September 4th, against Luigi Vendramini, Pimblett is one of the most highly touted prospects the UFC has signed in a long time. Fans have been waiting to see him in the Octagon and that time has finally come.

Speaking with MiddleEasy, Paddy explained that he is not particularly bothered by the comparisons to Conor, but he is looking to carve his own path. That being said, he had a bold prediction for his debut, similar to the ones that Conor became famous for.

“This dude’s getting finished in two, definitely. He’s not getting out the second, that’s if he’s lucky to get out of the first, to be honest,” Pimblett said. “I’ve got so many different skills at my disposal at the moment. I want to showcase my striking to be honest. I want to stand and (make) a statement with him, because everyone thinks I’m just a grappler. I want to show everyone that I’m not just a grappler and that my hands have gotten so much better, where I’ve been focusing on them. I’ve always had my kicks, my knees and my elbows are there. It’d be great to get a little flying triangle or something, wouldn’t it? People love that s—t.”

Beltar bit of camera work here by the main man @curtpyke__ second fight in a row he’s got one of these 👌🏻🤣 pic.twitter.com/7PoXjRZmfM — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) April 14, 2021

Paddy Pimblett Has Learned From Conor McGregor

While he is regularly getting compared to Conor McGregor, Paddy Pimblett looks to create his one unique legacy in the UFC. However that does not mean he can get knowledge from the blueprint set out by Conor.

Between the wind and the losses, the highs and the lows, Paddy has been able to take some knowledge from his fellow former Cage Warriors champ. He plans on using this to make similar good choices, while avoiding the same mistakes.

“I’m not too fussed. People can compare me to him if they want to. It’s completely up to them, it’s people’s opinions they can say whatever they’d like. But I’m my own man and I think I’ll prove that when I have my first fight and I get on the mic,” Pimblett said. “You’ve gotta always look at the people who have come before you and see what they’ve done good and what they’ve done bad. Not just Conor, other people as well, you’ve got to weigh it up and see what’s good and what’s bad. But I’m just going to be myself. Its that simple. I’m not trying to put on a persona, I’m not trying to be like Colby Covington. I’m not trying to do nothing like that. I’m just me, what you see is what you get.”

Finally signed that bout agreement @ufc @ufceurope I’m coming and you better believe it pic.twitter.com/F0X6iJGpBo — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) July 8, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Not The GOAT

With Khabib Nurmagomedov retiring undefeated at 29-0, there has been a lot of talk about where the former lightweight champion sits in the pantheon of GOATs. For Paddy Pimblett, the Dagestani does not make the cut.

Paddy says that Khabib may be the best ever lightweight, but he did not beat enough top guys to be considered the greatest ever. Instead the Scouser has a few other fighters in mind for his GOAT list.

“I think Khabib’s the 155 GOAT. I’m not saying he’s not. He’s the 155 GOAT, but he’s not the greatest of all time. He’s just not,” Pimblett said. “If we’re going top five, I’m going Jon Jones, GSP, Mighty Mouse (Demetrious Johnson), Anderson Silva, Fedor (Emelianenko).”

Paddy Pimblett is set to kick off his UFC run when he takes on Luigi Vendramini on September 4th. It is going to be exciting to watch him finally make that debut, and see if he can live up to the hype.