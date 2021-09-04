 Skip to Content

Paddy Pimblett Swarms Luigi Vendramini For First-Round TKO Win – UFC Vegas 36 Results (Highlights)

Pimblett faced adversity but managed to come back and TKO Vendramini in the first round of their UFC Vegas 36 main card opener.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

A lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Luigi Vendramini is taking place now (Saturday, September 4 2021) at UFC Vegas 36.

Round 1

Pimblett starts off with some kicks. He is throwing plenty of kicks early to the body, leg and head. Pimblett attacks the leg and receives one soon after. Vendramini lands a huge counter left and takes Pimblett down! He starts raining down shots. Pimblett separates and gets up. Vendramini lands a huge leg kick. Both fighters start to exchange leg kicks now with Pimblett returning to a kick-heavy game. Vendramini lands another nice left hook. Pimblett is on the backfoot. Pimblett seems to have completely recovered and grabs Vendramini’s leg. He takes him down but Vendramini escapes soon after. Both fighters are swinging and Pimblett hurts him! He unloads and overwhelms Vendramini for the TKO win!

Official result: Paddy Pimblett defeats Luigi Vendramini via TKO (R1, 4:25).

Check out the highlights below:

