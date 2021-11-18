Paddy Pimblett Gets Permanent Ban From Twitter For ‘Participating In Targeted Abuse’

The red hot new addition to the UFC roster, Paddy Pimblett saw his popularity skyrocket over night, after he joined the UFC roster. Unfortunately those efforts are not evident on Twitter, as his account has been permanently suspended.

Pimblett was one of the most highly anticipated UFC signings in recent history, due to the success he had in Cage Warriors. He delivered in his debut too, coming back from being rocked to win in the first round.

Unfortunately the social media boom that Paddy the Baddy received from his explosive debut has been stunted by some issues with a few platforms. In fact, he revealed in a post to his Instagram, that his Twitter has been suspended indefinitely, for apparently participating in targeted abuse.

“Looks like I’ll be making a new twitter tonight ppl, the worlds full of snowflakes ya can’t even give it back to trolls now a days but they can say what they want 🙄🤷🏼‍♂️ @twitter” Pimblett wrote.

Paddy Pimblett Struggles With Social Media

This is not the only issue that Paddy Pimblett has had with his social media lately, since joining the UFC. In fact, the Instagram that he used to inform of his suspended Twitter, was also under suspension, when he had his first fight in the UFC.

By no means should anyone tell him that he needs to change his behavior on these platforms. However, it is is tough to build a following without Twitter or Instagram, in this day and age within the sport.

Of course, the main thing that Paddy Pimblett needs to focus on, is getting wins inside the Octagon. It will be interesting to see who the UFC decides to pin him up against next, and if he will be able to continue the meteoric rise started with his promotional debut.