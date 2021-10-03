Jared Gordon Calls Out Paddy Pimblett After UFC Vegas 38 Win, Pimblett Accepts

Jared Gordon called out Paddy Pimblett after his win at UFC Vegas 38. The callout happened after Gordon defeated Joe Solecki by split decision.

Jared Gordon Calls Out Paddy Pimblett

Gordon is currently riding a hot streak in his mixed martial arts career. For the first time in his UFC career, Jared has three wins in a row in one of the UFC’s most stacked divisions.

After beating Solecki, the lightweight contender called out Pimblett on the microphone, one of the hottest contenders on the UFC’s promotional radar.

“My man Paddy has had my name in his mouth since his debut,” said Gordon. “Nothing (is) malicious. I like the guy. But, I beat his teammate Chris Fishgold and he wanted to get that one back. So come and get it. I’ll go two and 0 against the team, and I’ll be the cage warrior official champion,” said Gordon.

Pimblett’s UFC octagon debut was one of the most anticipated premières in a very long time. While the matchup against Luigi Vendramini almost took a turn for the worse, things still worked in Paddy’s favor, which he believed was destiny.

“It was never going to go wrong,” Pimblett said. “This is my destiny. showed everyone that I can come through adversity as well, because he did catch me with a nice left hook,” Pimblett said. “I need to stop letting people punch me in the face. I want to put on too much of a show, so I just put my hands down and get into firefights with people, I do it in the gym.”

Accepting the Callout

Initially, it seemed like Pimblett wanted a fast trajectory to the top of the UFC by taking on the best talent with the biggest names. However, he took to social media to accept Gordon’s callout.

“Lets do this,” wrote Paddy.

The response was short and to the point. And now that both men have accepted each other’s wishes to fight, it’ll be up to the UFC to make the bout official.