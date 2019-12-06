Dana White: Conor McGregor “Definitely Wants” Jorge Masvidal Fight

Conor McGregor Wants Fight With BMF Champ Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor is making his anticipated comeback against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246. While Conor has always been laser-focused on his upcoming opponent, it seems like McGregor always has his sights set down the line. UFC President Dana White has recently said that Conor expressed to him that he would like to face the “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal.

The news came straight from Dana via an interview with 101.6-FM in Washington, D.C. White has been on a streaking press run to promote the upcoming UFC on ESPN 7 from the Nation’s capital. During the conversation, White told the media that Conor would love to face Jorge Masvidal.

“Conor has told me he definitely wants a fight with Masvidal,” White said. “So we’ll see what happens.” (via MMA Junkie)

Before fans say that McGregor is overlooking Cowboy, Dana didn’t specify when Conor made the comments. He simply just revealed information that Conor told him. It’s very possible that Conor told him the news around the time that Masvidal won his “BMF” title from Nate Diaz.

Nonetheless, Masvidal has been open to facing McGregor in the past. However, he’s made it very clear that he would never chase McGregor in order to fight for a day pay. After winning the “BMF” title, the superstardom of Masvidal raised to another level. So high to the point Jorge seemed negligent of facing Conor because he felt like he would bully him.

Both McGregor and Masvidal have traded subliminal tweets about each other on social media. And, depending on the result of Conor vs Cowboy, the pair could build a classic rivalry that has the potential to break gate records. Masvidal has reached the pinnacle of his star power and Conor is looking to reclaim his throne.

So, as long as McGregor takes care of Cerrone and Masvidal stays relevant in his downtime, the pair facing off could set UFC records.