Jorge Masvidal on Conor McGregor Fight: “He Don’t Want This S**t”

Masvidal Doesn’t Expect McGregor Bout Next

Jorge Masvidal is currently sitting on top of the throne of MMA’s popularity. Although, his ‘BMF’ title doctor stoppage victory left some fans feeling incomplete. Jorge still went into the octagon and dominated Nate Diaz. So, now the question on everyone’s mind is, ‘what is next for Jorge Masvidal?’ And, since Dana White already said that an immediate rematch isn’t necessary, that idea can be scratched off. Many options remain for Jorge, but Masvidal doesn’t expect to see the name of Conor McGregor near his anytime soon.

Masvidal’s 2019 could quite possibly earn him “Fighter of the Year” honors. Finishing Nate Diaz, Darren Till, and Ben Askren is quite an impressive resume in a calendar year. Winning the ‘BMF’ title also helps Masvidal’s cases when it comes to being recognizable to outside media.

Another fighter who outside media is well aware of is Conor McGregor. But, Masvidal isn’t expecting Conor to step up to the plate. Although McGregor has stated on Twitter that he would like to face the winner of the ‘BMF’ title.

Tell them I want that spit shined. https://t.co/6Yci9w9Wcf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2019

Masvidal Speaks on BMF Title and McGregor

Masvidal spoke to the media addressing his victory and a potential matchup with Conor McGregor.

“Some of you motherf*ckers are mean because you know what the f*ck I’ll do to that little dude,” said Jorge. “I’ll f*ck that little guy up. He’s a f*cking midget. Dana White, president of this motherf*cking company said I’m too much man for him. I get it why people want to see him hurt for the stunts he’s been pulling, but he doesn’t want this sh*t,” finished Masvidal.

Jorge also believes that even if the UFC were interested in the bout, Conor still wouldn’t sign the bout. Regardless of promotion, Masvidal appears to be looking past McGregor because he doesn’t think he would sign the bout agreement.

“He doesn’t want this sh*t,” remarked Masvidal. “You know he doesn’t want this sh*t. Dana and them might try to promote it, (but) I don’t even think Dana is going to promote that fight, because you can’t get that guy to sign a paper.”

What is Next For Masvidal

A potential matchup between Masvidal and McGregor could go down as a top 5 selling pay per view of all time. It’ll be interesting to see what is next for Masvidal in the upcoming weeks. Especially because Diaz will be back and will probably want a rematch.

Expect many fighters to call him out as he is currently the hottest name in the UFC.

However, as Masvidal, it’s great to sit at the top as a man with options.