Jorge Masvidal Blasts McGregor: ‘Since I’ve Won, He Hasn’t Said A Peep’

Jorge Masvidal Blasts Conor McGregor After BMF Win

Conor McGregor was calling for a fight with the winner of UFC 244 before the bout. Now, according to Jorge Masvidal, his win shut up the Irishman.

McGregor was doing his best to keep his name relevant in the UFC 244 lead up. The main event at MSG featured McGregor’s rival Nate Diaz, taking on Jorge Masvidal. Moreover they were fighting for the “BMF” belt, to be presented by The Rock.

Leading up to the fight, McGreogr was vocal against both men. Furthermore, he went as far as saying he helped design the BMF belt. However, he has been mostly silent since Jorge Masvidal won the fight. In a recent interview with Dan Le Batard, Masvidal explained that he thinks it is because McGregor was only interested in fighting Diaz.

“To be quite frank, he was flirting with fighting the winner when the possibility of the winner was Nate, And he kept throwing it out there. He even made his prediction he thought Nate would win. Since I’ve won, he hasn’t said a peep to address me or nothing. I’m not a bully, either. I’m not going to be one of these cyber bullies. If you don’t want to fight, I don’t want to fight. If you want to fight, I’m licking my chops. Man, we’re going shopping. We’re going to do it big. You know what I’m saying? That dude don’t want it.”

It is rumored that Conor McGregor will be making his return in January. Subsequently, if he gets past that fight with a win, are you interested in seeing him fight Jorge Masvidal?