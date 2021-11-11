Nick Diaz Offers To Face Leon Edwards At UFC 269, Following Jorge Masvidal Withdrawal

When Jorge Masvidal got injured and was forced out of his UFC 269 fight with Leon Edwards, fans were wondering if someone would step up to replace the top welterweight contender. It seems that Nick Diaz is willing to be that replacement.

Diaz returned to action for the first time since 2015, when he took on Robbie Lawler in what was originally expected to be a welterweight bout, before Nick made it a middleweight contest during fight week. In the end, the extra weight helped nothing, as Robbie was able to take him out in the first round with a TKO victory.

Now it seems that the elder Diaz brother is looking to get back in the Octagon once again, before the end of the year. He commented under an Instagram post by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, saying that he wanted the UFC to sign him up for a fight with Leon Edwards, replacing an injured Jorge Masvidal.

“Put me in,” Diaz wrote.

Will Nick Diaz vs Leon Edwards Happen?

It would be insane to see Nick Diaz fighting twice in one year, taking on one of the top welterweight contenders in Leon Edwards. That said, it seems unlikely that the UFC, much less Leon, would be down to make this fight happen.

Leon has already made it clear that he is planning to sit out and wait for a title shot, now that this fight with Jorge Masvidal is scrapped. While Nick would obviously be a massive fight for him, especially with the built-in storyline of Leon having beaten Nick’s brother Nate, the fact that Nick is coming off of a loss and could not make 170lb in his last fight, makes it a hard sell for the UFC.

That said, fans will no doubt be watching if the UFC does decide to book Leon Edwards vs Nick Diaz. Perhaps with a more restrictive diet and training needed to make welterweight, he could look better than he did in his return.