Jorge Masvidal Out Against Leon Edwards, Khamzat Chimaev Offers To Step Up

Fans were excited to finally see the grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards going down at UFC 269. However, it seems that a different type of fight might be happening altogether.

Masvidal and Edwards were expected to face off after years of beef between the two, stemming from a backstage altercation that birthed the three piece and a soda. Finally, they were set to share the Octagon at UFC 269, on December 11th.

Unfortunately this bout will not be taking place as scheduled. ESPN reported that Jorge had been forced out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury, and it was not clear if the bout was going to be rescheduled or if Leon would face someone else.

“Jorge Masvidal was forced to withdraw from his UFC 269 bout with Leon Edwards due to an undisclosed injury, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN . There is no current update on whether Edwards will remain on the card or if the matchup will be rescheduled,” the report reads.

Khamzat Chimaev Steps Up To Replace Masvidal

While initial reports revealed that the UFC was not sure what the plan was for Leon Edwards, an option quickly revealed itself. Khamzat Chimaev took to his Twitter shortly after news broke that Jorge Masvidal was out of the fight, offering to step up and take the fight.

“Let’s go bro we do it @Leon_edwardsmma 👊🏻” Chimaev wrote.

However it seems that Leon Edwards is not exactly interested in taking this fight, after it had been booked and canceled three times in the past. He reacted to the news that Masvidal was out, saying that he was going to take some time with his family and get after Kamaru Usman

“Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn’t want to fight me anyway. He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now, @usman84kg i will see you soon,” Edwards wrote.

It would certainly be insane to see Khamzat Chimaev get the elusive Leon Edwards fight because Jorge Masvidal was forced out. That said, if Leon chose to wait and get a title shot, provided the UFC would give it to him, that would certainly be understandable.