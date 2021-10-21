Modestas Bukauskas Reacts To UFC Release After Oblique Kick Injury

The last time Modestas Bukauskas was seen inside the Octagon, he was leaving with a fairly serious knee injury. Little did he know, this would be the last time he would compete for the UFC, at least for a while.

When first signing to the UFC, Bukauskas was a decent prospect who impressed with a solid TKO in his promotional debut. Unfortunately he then lost three in a row, with the most recent one being a fight with Khalil Rountree that drew controversy, as Modestas was stopped with an oblique kick, causing serious damage to his knee.

Now it seems that, six weeks after this brutal injury, the UFC has decided to part ways with him. Initial reports revealed that he was being cut by the promotion, likely due to his tough run of fights lately.

Modestas Bukauskas Will Be Back

This news came somewhat as a shock at first, even if made more sense under further scrutiny of the situation. However it seems that Modestas Bukauskas is taking the whole situation in stride.

The 27-year old Lithuanian posted to Twitter shortly after news broke of his UFC release. He seemed to be understanding of the UFC’s position on the matter, and vowed that he would not only be back in the Octagon one day, but have a much better run the second time around.

“It is what it is, but I’m so grateful for all the love and support, I was given a great opportunity, but didn’t make the most of it ……… trust me though, next time I will” Bukauskas wrote.

The good news for Modestas Bukauskas is that, with him not even being 30 yet, there is still plenty of time for him to get better as a fighter and make his way back to the UFC, if that is something he continues to want. Either way, hopefully he heals up from his knee injury soon and can get back to action, even if it is in another promotion.