Mike Perry and Latory Gonzalez Have Baby Boy Despite Brief ‘Scare’

Love him or hate him, it was hard to not be happy for Mike Perry that he and Latory Gonzalez were having a baby. Now their child has made it into the world, and the UFC welterweight is happy to see it.

Perry is a bit of a controversial figure in the sport of MMA, and that is not up for debate. The welterweight has made a name for his bizarre antics in and out of the cage, and not always for good reasons.

His recent transgressions have involved assaulting a man outside of a bar, and concerning accusations from his ex, as well as kicking a glass window earlier this week. Combined with his 2-3 record in his last 5, and it paints a concerning picture.

Mike Perry and Latory Gonzalez Welcome Baby Boy

One positive note to come from Mike Perry recently, is the fact that he and his cornerwoman/partner Latory Gonzalez have been expecting a child. After the announcement, they have regularly shared sweet pictures of the two soon-to-be parents.

Now it seems that they have welcomed a baby boy into the world. Taking to Twitter, Mike announced that the baby had arrived, albeit not without a bit of a struggle as he apparently did not want to breathe at first.

“Welcome to the world son Thank you so much to all the ladies who helped at Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami the boy gave us a scare when he came out and didn’t want to take his first breath but thank God for our son!”

Welcome to the world son — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 6, 2021

It is good to see that everything went well for Mike Perry and Latory Gonzalez. Hopefully there are no further issues for them or their baby, and it can be smooth sailing from here.

Having a kid changes a man, and one can only hope that it helps Mike mature a bit. Now he has an important reason to hold himself accountable.