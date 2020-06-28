“Platinum” Mike Perry found success against Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 4. Perry was able to defeat Gall via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28). Leading up to the fight, “Platinum” Mike made it clear that he would only have his girlfriend cornering him for the bout. And, that’s exactly what happened. Now that the fight is over and Perry reigned victoriously, he let the world know that his girlfriend cornered him perfectly throughout the fight.

A couple that works out together stays together, right? Even if the other half is as crazy as Mike Perry can be inside of the ring. Perhaps that’s the case here. Either that or Perry is simply just more comfortable with listening to the sounds of his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez.

Perry Praises Corner Work of his Girlfriend

After the match, Perry said that he would once again seek the knowledge of a coach. However, he would like a more friendly relationship as opposed to a drill sergeant or authoritative figure. In regards to Gonzalez, Mike’s girlfriend, Perry spoke to the media and praised her corner work.

“She kept it very simple. She shouted a couple of things, I heard her during the fight and I remember telling myself, ‘Okay. There you go. She getting into it now,” said Perry. “She was like, ‘Keep your hand up.’ There was one time he had swung and just missed. ‘Get your hand back up,” and I’m like, ‘Alright.” “In the corner, when she was in there rubbing the ice on me, she kept asking me, ‘Hey, where do you want, what else do you want, what can I do?’ She was trying to do more for me and it was really cool just sitting in there quiet and just thinking about how the next round was gonna go.”

The Latory Gonzalez Effect

Would Perry have had success against Gall regardless of having his girlfriend in his corner? That is a question that MMA fans will never be able to answer. However, the comfort level that Latory brought Perry inside of the octagon could have been the X-factor that got him over the hump.

With Perry saying that he would be seeking out coaches in the Florida area, it’s possible that he will bring her along for the ride. Perhaps next time fans see Perry fight, it’ll be with the assistance of coaches and his girlfriend.