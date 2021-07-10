How To Watch — Stream UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 Online

UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 goes down this Saturday, July 10th, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is a complete guide for the event, and how you can watch this massive trilogy online.

The third fight between Poirier and McGregor is the one with the most stakes. After Dustin was able to avenge his 2014 loss to Conor with a second round TKO earlier this year, their bad blood has been reignited before they face off to determine the better fighter, and who gets the next crack at lightweight gold.

In addition to that, there is a crucial matchup at 170lb, as Gilbert Burns looks to bounce back from a title fight loss by taking on Stephen Thompson in the co-main event. All the way down this card there is a lot to look forward to, with names like Sean O’Malley, Ryan Hall, and many more making appearances.

How To Watch UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3

As Conor McGregor said during the pre-fight press conference, if you want to see how he does against Dustin Poirier the third time around, you will have to pay for it. That is because UFC 264 is a pay-per-view event, available for purchase only through the ESPN+ app.

That said, prior to the main card there are prelims, which can be watched on ESPN the network, or on the ESPN+ app with a regular subscription. Additionally, the night kicks off with early prelims which are aired on UFC Fight Pass.

Here is the full fight card for UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3, as well as how to watch the event online:

Main Card (PPV 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs Kris Moutinho

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin

Niko Price vs Michel Pereira

Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria

Trevin Giles vs Dricus Du Plessis

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass 6:15pm EST/3:15pm PST)

Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye

Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera

Hu Yaozong vs Alen Amedovski

The 𝙏 𝙍 𝙄 𝙇 𝙊 𝙂 𝙔 is here. [ #UFC264 | Main Card 10pmET | B2YB @FitnessCoach_FC ] pic.twitter.com/mQuxobZlky — UFC (@ufc) July 10, 2021

Stay tuned to MiddleEasy for coverage and results from UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3.