Josh Thompson: Conor McGregor Has ‘One Foot Out’ Of MMA, Leg May Be Forever Compromised

It has been said that when your focus is not 100% on fighting, that is how people get hurt. Josh Thompson seems to think this is the case with Conor McGregor, who he believes has one foot out the door following his gruesome leg injury.

Thompson was speaking with his podcast co-host John McCarthy on Brendan Schaub’s Food Truck Diaries, when the subject of McGregor’s recent fall from grace came up. They discussed how Conor has been spending a lot of time talking after his most recent loss, which resulted in a broken leg in the third fight with Dustin Poirier.

McCarthy explained that he felt like one of the best performances he had ever seen out of a fighter came with McGregor beat Eddie Alvarez, but that he is far from that fighter nowadays. This was when Josh chimed in, as the former UFC fighter says that he thinks the Irishman’s problem is that he is not focused on the fight game, and has one foot out the door.

“The long-term conversation is like hey, this is the hurt business. Both feedlt in, you can’t have one foot out, and that’s the problem,” Thompson said. “The problem is that he’s got other things going on, whether it’s financial, or it’s his other business deals. We’ve been hearing that he’s been working on a big TV deal as well. I don’t know if that all goes away now after the losses, but I’m simply saying he’s got his hands in so much other things, that he can’t be dedicated to fighting. I think we’ve seen it in his last few performances, he’s just not there.”

Josh Thompson says Conor McGregor’s Leg is Compromised

Before Conor McGregor can even consider coming back or fighting for a title, he first has to heal from the broken leg that he suffered, resulting in him getting a titanium rod put in his shin. Josh Thompson fears that this might not be as easy as the Irishman hopes.

Thompson says that he has gotten titanium plates and screws put into his ankle, and it completely changed the way he approached fighting, causing intense pain anytime he hit it awkwardly. So he believes that Conor is going to quickly realize his claims of having an “unbreakable shin” is not quite correct.

“I have one of my ankle too, and it changed the game. It changed the way I kick, it changed everything. Every time my foot hit an elbow, It almost crippled me,” Thompson said. “It actually hurts you more To throw it. I’ve got nine screws in my ankle and a titanium plate in there, so every time I would kick, if I just grazed The elbow a little bit, and I hit one of the screws, it was a nightmare. It almost dropped me every time.”

Josh Thompson certainly makes him interesting points about Conor McGregor’s dedication to the sport, and the potential long-term effects of this injury. It will be interesting to see where the former champ champ goes from here, and how he looks when he comes back.