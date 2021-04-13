Marvin Vettori Tells Darren Till ‘Suck My D—k From Your Own Couch’ After Recent Comments

It is safe to say that there is no love lost between Marvin Vettori and Darren Till after their recent failed booking. Their beef is continuing to grow, as the Italian middleweight fired shots at the Englishman in a recent interview.

Over the weekend, Vettori was supposed to fight Till in the UFC on ABC 2 main event. However Darren got a broken collarbone in training that forced him out of the bout, leaving Marvin to fight and cruise to a decision victory over Kevin Holland.

However just because they were not fighting, does not mean that these two middleweight contenders do not still have beef. Before the fight, Marvin accused Darren of faking the injury, which prompted an aggressive statement in response.

Marvin Vettori Unloads On Darren Till

The growing rivalry between Marvin Vettori and Darren Till has not slowed down in the days following their failed booking. In a fashion that is to be expected, Darren has continued to troll Marvin with posts to his social media.

It would seem that Marvin is a bit fed up with Darren’s antics. Speaking in a recent episode of Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, he went off on the Englishman for continuing to talk, when he was the one who pulled out of their fight in the first place.

“This guy talked so much s—t lately that I definitely want to f—k him up, but he’s talking from the couch. It’s funny, it seems like I’m talking to one of those fans that just talk s—t on social media. I picture him like this in my mind right now, just eating chips and drinking sodas with a f—kid up arm like this, just talking s—t on social media,” Vettori said. “F—k you p—sy, you did not show up. You can suck my d—k from your own couch and show up when you’re supposed to, you little p—sy. That’s it. That’s what I think of him… “That’s what I think. He’s a couch stalker. That’s what it is. To be honest, it just makes sense for you to shut the f—k up if you’re on your couch and you cannot even train and you’re not even in the gym getting ready for a fight,” Vettori continued. “Okay, you’re out, you’re out. Shut the f—k up. What are you talking about bro? You were supposed to show up. Now you have a broken collarbone. You’re not even halfway (healed from) this collarbone and you’re already talking about your next thing. If you’re really hurt, just shut up for a moment.”

After this recent win, Marvin Vettori has been looking for a rematch with Israel Adesanya, but that does not seem like it is working out. Hopefully, if it does not take too long for Darren Till to heal, the UFC will book this fight again.