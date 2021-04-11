Darren Till Takes Shots at Marvin Vettori Performance Against Kevin Holland

Darren Till was frustrated after watching Marvin Vettori easily defeat Kevin Holland during the UFC of ABC 2 main event. Originally, Vettori was scheduled to face Till. However, injuries forced Darren out of the match.

UFC of ABC 2

Till sustained a broken collarbone with less than two weeks away from the Middleweight main event. Due to the nature of the injury, he was forced to withdraw. But even though the extent of the damage was severe, it still didn’t stop Vettori from assuming that the injury could not be as challenging as Till mentioned.

Nonetheless, Vettori faced Holland amid his firey back and forth rivalry with Till. During the battle, he utilized his wrestling to keep Holland on his back for nearly the entire fight. While the game plan was effective, it left a sour taste in the mouth of fans who crave the exciting fight style of Holland, which Vettori neutralized.

Darren Till on Vettori vs. Holland

After the fight, Till voiced his frustrations with not being able to compete. It also made it clear that he believes Vettori wouldn’t have been able to take him down and keep him there as he did with Holland.

“As for marv… sorry ork,” wrote Till. “It wasn’t the prettiest win but a wins a win and it means so much to him you can see. That fight told me he knew he couldn’t strike with me so he was going to try to take me down. Even if he were to succeed in takedowns he wouldn’t of been able to keep me there.” “I would of hurt this man for five rounds on the feet But hey who the fuck am I to talk? I pulled out of the fight so every right I have goes out the window with that. Whatever happens for Marvin next good luck. I’m sure we’ll meet soon. I’ve got a fake injury to recover from.

What do fans make of Till’s assessment of Vettori’s performance? Furthermore, should the pair of men attempt to make the fight again and face each other down the line?