Darren Till Rips ‘Walking Punching Bag’ Marvin Vettori Over Fight Cancelation Doubts: ‘Keep Your Bitter Mouth Shut’

If there is one thing that makes Darren Till a little sensitive, it is questioning him for withdrawing from a fight. Marvin Vettori did just that, prompting a heated response from the middleweight contender.

This weekend’s UFC on ABC 2 was expected to be headlined by a bout between Till and Vettori. It was looked at as a pivotal matchup in the UFC’s middleweight division, with champ Israel Adesanya saying that he would fight Darren, should he be successful.

However the Englishman will not be given that chance, as an injury forced him out of the contest on about two week’s notice. With Marvin looking for a new opponent, the Big Mouth himself, Kevin Holland agreed to step up on short notice.

Marvin Vettori Questions The Injury

Darren Till reportedly broke his collarbone, which ultimately forced him to be unable to compete at UFC on ABC 2. However his would-be opponent Marvin Vettori is not so sure that the injury is all that serious.

Speaking with media ahead of the fight, the Italian expressed doubts in Darren’s story. He says that the longer time goes on without some sort of proof like an x-ray, the more he is skeptical that Darren is hurt.

“To be honest, I’m getting more suspicious by the day with this thing. I was expecting him to put out the X-ray of his collarbone and stuff. I don’t know. I’m getting a little suspicious.”

Darren Till Tears Into Vettori

Obviously Darren Till did not take too kindly to hearing these words from Marvin Vettori. Taking to Instagram, he responded with a fiery message aimed at Marvin, putting him on blast for questioning the validity of the injury.

“@marvinvettori whats up with you mate? You missing a few cells or something?

If only you f—king knew what I went through this camp to get 2 fight you.

Inside & outside the gym!

Let’s have it right mate you were going to be my easiest fight,

You are a walking punch bag who’s tough.

Nothing more & nothing less.

So keep ur bitter mouth shut,” Till wrote. “For you or anyone to even think for one minute I’d pull out of a fight with some bulls—t excuse makes me howl.

Every fight camp I guarantee I train through way harsher injuries than you and 90% of the roster.

What you want me to do? I’ve broke my f—king collarbone u utter moron.

Make sure u win Saturday.

& here’s some advice u ugly looking lord of the rings ork motherfucker.

Just be happy for ur peers,

Be happy the fact adesanya beat u,

Be happy the fact I was going to school u,

& be happy ur at the top in one of the most devastating sports in the world,

Stop being a hater u bum.

And ur not from Italy uve lived in California most of ur life u lying bastard 😂😂😂😂🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

I’ll tag u in my x-ray so u can sleep easy tonight.”

Then, in typical Darren Till fashion, he decided to take some time to troll Vettori on his Instagram. He shared another post to say that he can attend the fight to save the card with his presence, and posted a picture of Vettori to try getting him distracted.

Darren Till continues to prove his dominance as one of the best internet trolls in all of the UFC. Hopefully he can heal up quickly, and get back to action soon.