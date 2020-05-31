UFC on ESPN 9 Results: Mackenzie Dern Rebounds With Kneebar Over Hannah Cifers (Highlights)

Mackenzie Dern Quickly Submits Hannah Cifers

To kick off the main card of UFC on ESPN 9 we have a scarp in the women’s strawweight division as Mackenzie Dern (7-1-0) takes on Hannah Cifers (10-4-0).

Round 1:

The fight starts with some early action from Cifers. She lands some good shots on Dern in the clinch. Both fighters seperate, with a good exchange in the middle of the cage. A head kick narrowly misses for Hannah. Dern gets the fight to the ground, as both ladies scramble for position. Dern rolls under and scores a kneebar, for the first leg submission in women’s UFC history.

Official Result: Mackenzie Dern Submits Hannah Cifers (Armbar, R1 2:37)

Check the highlights below:

Too good on the ground! 👀 🇧🇷 @MackenzieDern secures the RD 1 submission. #UFCVegas Main card continues on @ESPN and E+ pic.twitter.com/i2BHp9Lu2F — UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020