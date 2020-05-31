UFC on ESPN 9 Results: Mackenzie Dern Rebounds With Kneebar Over Hannah Cifers (Highlights)

Mackenzie Dern Quickly Submits Hannah Cifers
To kick off the main card of UFC on ESPN 9 we have a scarp in the women’s strawweight division as Mackenzie Dern (7-1-0) takes on Hannah Cifers (10-4-0).
Round 1:
The fight starts with some early action from Cifers. She lands some good shots on Dern in the clinch. Both fighters seperate, with a good exchange in the middle of the cage. A head kick narrowly misses for Hannah. Dern gets the fight to the ground, as both ladies scramble for position. Dern rolls under and scores a kneebar, for the first leg submission in women’s UFC history.
Official Result: Mackenzie Dern Submits Hannah Cifers (Armbar, R1 2:37)
Check the highlights below:
Too good on the ground! 👀
🇧🇷 @MackenzieDern secures the RD 1 submission. #UFCVegas
Main card continues on @ESPN and E+ pic.twitter.com/i2BHp9Lu2F
— UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020
Back into win column for @MackenzieDern! #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/Mu0pcl7RIa
— UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020