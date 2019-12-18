Get In The Holiday Spirit With Pics Of Mackenzie Dern At The Beach

Mackenzie Dern Celebrates The Holidays On A Beach In Brazil

Baby it’s cold outside. Unless you’re Mackenzie Dern, who is spending her holiday season in Brazil with her family.

Dern is one of the most interesting prospects in the UFC. The BJJ ace has won two of her three UFC bouts, competing in the strawweight division. Her only professional loss came in her last outing, a unanimous decision to Amanda Ribas in October.

The aforementioned bout with Ribas was the first for Dern in nearly a year and a half. This was due to the fact that she had gotten pregnant, and gave birth to a baby girl. As a result, there were some questions as to if she had made too quick of a return to action after giving birth.

Nevertheless, it seems that Mackenzie Dern has not let her first pro loss ruin her Christmas spirit. In some recent posts to Instagram, Mackenzie is seen with her family in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, where they have decided to spend the holidays. So as cold as it may be for some, these steamy bikini pictures are sure to warm you up.

Dern certainly appears to be enjoying herself with her husband Wesley Santos, and their daughter Moa. Considering the fact that her husband is a professional surfer, it is likely they are hitting some waves at the beach. Moreover, with it sitting at around 80 degrees, this sure is the right place to spend your December.

It is unclear when Mackenzie Dern will fight again, but it seems likely that it will be the first quarter of 2020. She seemed to have handled her first loss well, but it will be interesting to see the adjustments she makes moving forward.