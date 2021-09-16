UFC Veteran Luke Sanders Retires From MMA

Another MMA fighter has decided to hang up their gloves for good.

This time, it’s for a long-time UFC bantamweight, Luke Sanders.

Sanders would take to social media to announce his retirement from the sport just hours before UFC title challenger Joe Benavidez also made his decision to retire.

“Cool Hand! Out! I’m officially retired after 8 ufc fights, two performance of the night awards, multiple records held in my division. And whipping everybody’s ass that was put in front of me. It’s been a great ride…thank you to all my coaches, friends, Family, and fans All this was for y’all. Many blessing, All the love guys❤️🙏🏽”

Starting Off Strong

‘Cool Hand’ started out his MMA career on a perfect stint. After amassing a record of 10-0 on the regional scene, Sanders would remain undefeated in his UFC debut, submitting Maximo Blanco in 2016.

The 11-0 fighter looked to have a bright future ahead of him, unfortunately that wasn’t the case.

Misfortune

Sanders would lose two straight after his successful debut and went back-and-forth with wins and losses. In his 8 fights within the Octagon, the Nashville native would take home a record of 3-5.

After going on a 2-fight losing streak to Nate Manness and Felipe Colares, the UFC would release the bantamweight.

His Greatest Accomplishment

Despite losing his last fights, Sander’s last win would be his greatest in his 10-year run as an MMA fighter. Sanders knocked out former UFC Champion Renan Barao in just 2 rounds back in 2018. A win over a former world champ has got to be a good feeling as he rides off into the sunset.

We hope Sanders does well outside the cage and congratulate him on an amazing career.