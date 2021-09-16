Joseph Benavidez Reacts To Retirement: ‘It’s Truly Been An Honor’

The MMA community was saddened but understood the decision that Joseph Benavidez made, to retire from the sport. Now the longtime veteran of the sport gives his thoughts and respect following this difficult decision.

Benavidez has long been one of the best fighters in the world, being considered by some the best fighter in the UFC to have never won a title. Every single loss he ever faced in his pro career except for two, came by way of a champion.

Earlier this week Joey B seemed to announce his retirement, removing himself from the USADA drug testing pool. Following this announcement, he posted to his Instagram to give his reaction to retiring, thanking his fans and team for their support over the years and reflecting on his illustrious career.

Joseph Benavidez Reacts To Retirement

“The news is out – I’ve decided to retire from competing in the sport of MMA. This journey has been more wild than I ever imagined, full of memories I will always cherish with people I will always love. 15 years – From the early days fighting at Dream in Japan to all the battles at 135 In the WEC to starting up the flyweight division in the UFC. Im so grateful for all the ups and downs, it’s truly been an honor to compete for so long,” Benavidez wrote. “Thank you to every single coach, training partner that ever helped me, my amazing peers that have inspired me, some I’m lucky to now call friends and to all the teammates I’ve sat in the trenches with that I’m lucky to now call brothers. Thank to the UFC organization for giving me a place to call home all these years and every UFC employee for taking care of me like family. Thank you to every media member that has every covered me. Thank You so much to all the fans, that make this possible and all your never ending support 👊🏼 And thank you most of all to my Queen 👸🏻 and biggest fan who has been there through it all ❤️”

Considering how much of a fan favorite Joseph Benavidez was, it is not surprising to see the comments of this post flooded with nothing but love for the former title challenger. No matter what the future holds for him, he will undoubtedly find as much success as he did in the Octagon.