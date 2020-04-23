Luke Rockhold “Itching” to Make UFC Return, Possibly Against Anderson Silva

Luke Rockhold “Itching” to Make UFC Return if Healthy

Luke Rockhold often battles with himself if he wants to continue fighting or not. Sometimes Rockhold hints at the idea of retirement. Especially because he’s one of the few fighters who has figured out a way to market himself and make mixed martial arts a secondary income. However, Luke is ultra-competitive. As an elite mixed martial artist, it’ll take a lot to close the door on the sport completely. Recently, Rockhold said that it’s possible that he would return to fight again, and he sees a group of guys he’s interested in fighting.

Rockhold reached the apex of mixed martial arts when he became the Middleweight champion at UFC 194. The fight was a changing of the guard as Luke TKO’d Chris Weidman. However, he lost his title in his next fight against Michael Bisping.

Since then, Rockhold has faced brutal back to back highlight-reel knockouts. The losses were so bad that they made Rockhold think twice about continuing his fight career. He even admitted that he lost the passion and hunger for fighting. However, he later admitted that he would like to return if the UFC created a 195lb division.

Rockhold Speaks on Making UFC Return

Now that Rockhold feels healthier, he revealed that he is beginning to feel the itch to fight again. He spoke with MMA UK and shared which fighters he would be interested in facing.

“Here we are now. I’m getting healthier and I might be getting an itch. We’ll see,” said Rockhold. “A lot of interesting choices. If Anderson (Silva) is still interested and seemingly he is, maybe, you never know. (Chris) Weidman’s got a fight coming up. If something, he comes out of that well, you never know. There’s options,” finished Rockhold.

Making a Comeback

Of course, all of that is pending on if Rockhold is feeling healthy. If his health holds up, who do fans want to see Rockhold face in his return?