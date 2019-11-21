Luke Rockhold Would ‘Think About Coming Back’ For 195lb Division

Luke Rockhold Explains What Would Bring Him Back To MMA

Luke Rockhold made big waves recently by announcing that he would be taking some time away from MMA. Now he explains what would bring him back to the sport.

Rockhold has suffered some setbacks recently, across two weight classes. He lost his middleweight title by knockout, before going 1-1 in the division. As a result, he made the move to Light Heavyweight, only to be knocked out yet again. Subsequently, he decided to step away from the sport, and try submission grappling.

Following the announcement of this decision, Rockhold opened up about what would bring him back to MMA. Speaking on Submission Radio, he opened up further about his decision to step away. However, the subject then turned to whether or not he would come back.

“I’m 35 but I feel like I’m younger than most of these guys in their 20’s. So, I’m healthy and I’m just living my life. I’m going to do what I do for now, and if it comes back at some point, so be it. but I don’t foresee that at this point. I’m pretty happy with what I’m doing, and I’m jumping into some other paths. There’s lots left to conquer.”

As for what would bring him back, Rockhold says that there is one thing that could bring him back to the sport.

“More weight classes, add them in. Where’s that 195 weight division? Then maybe I think about coming back”

Do you think Luke Rockhold will ever return to MMA? Or have we seen the last of the former UFC Champion?