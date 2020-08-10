Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold recently was discussing the idea of not fighting again. However he has since changed his mind, and would like to fight before the year is up.

After going 1-3, with all three of those losses being brutal knockouts, Rockhold revealed that he was not going to be fighting for a while. Although he did not outright say he was retiring, he came about as close as he could have. He kept the door open on fighting again, but said it would be a very long time before he did so.

Luke Rockhold Changes His Mind

It would seem that the quasi-retirement of Luke Rockhold did not last that long at all. Speaking with ESPN, the fighter-turned model said that he was not going to be ending his fighting career after all. Moreover, when asked why he decided to change his mind, his answer was rather straightforward.

“Because I felt like it.”

In addition to this tantalizing piece of information, Rockhold also said that he does not want to waste any time before fighting again. In fact, he hopes to be able to book a contest before the end of the year. Although he is still in the final stages of rehabilitating an injured shoulder, he says he should be good to go within a month.

The last time Rockhold fought, he did so at light heavyweight, getting flatlined by Jan Blachowicz and having his jaw broken in the process. It is unclear whether or not he would fight there again, or drop back down to middleweight. However he did express interest in a rematch with Chris Weidman, after the New Yorker got back in the win column, last weekend.

Who would you like to see Luke Rockhold square off against, in his return to the UFC?