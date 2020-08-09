Next up in Vegas is a middleweight showdown. In the co-main event of the evening, Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (14-4) looks to redeem himself after a series of devastating losses. To do so he will have to beat Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1), one of the rising middleweight talents.

Round 1

The fighters touch gloves and Weidman takes the center of the octagon. Weidman shoots for the single leg but gets denied. Weidman forces a clinch but Akhmedov pushes him off. Wiedman goes for another single leg and pushes Akhmedov to the fence. Akhmedov breaks free from the clinch and lands a jab. Akhmedov lands to the body and pushes the pace but Weidman circles out. Weidman lands a one-two combination and Akhmedov shoots for a takedown but gets denied. Weidman pressures Akhmedov, shoots and gets the first takedown of the fight. Akhmedov tires to get back to his knees but Weidman entangles his legs before getting back on top. Weidman gets to half guard and lands some ground and pound.

10-9 Weidman

Round 2

Weidman comes out with a leg kick but he eats a right hand from Akhmedov. Akhmedov pressures Weidman to the fence and gets a takedown of his own. Weidman gets back to his feet and eats a jab. Akhmedov lands two body shots and goes for a takedown but Weidman escapes. Akhmedov lands a jab but Weidman pushes him back to the fence. Weidman forces a clinch but Akhmedov defends the takedown and breaks free. Akhmedov lands two big right hands and another liver shot. Left hook lands for Akhmedov who then gets a takedown after a quick level change. Akhmedov maintains the top position but Weidman lands an upkick. Weidman gets back to his feet but Akhmedov lands a right hand. Akhmedov lands a takedown but doesn’t jump on Weidman. End of the round.

10-9 Akhmedov

Round 3

Weidman takes the center of the cage and shoots for a takedown but he gets denied. Weidman keeps working and gets a takedown but Akhmedov gets back to his feet. Weidman lands a knee and trips Akhmedov before taking his back. Weidman attempts a leg lock but lets go of it advance position. Weidman gets the full mount. Akhmedov can’t seem to be able to free himself from that position. Weidman maintains the top position and lands a big elbow. Weidman seems to be looking for an arm triangle. Weidman lands a few punches and lets go of the submission attempt. The fight ends with Weidman on top.

10-9 Weidman.

Official results: Chris Weidman defeats Omari Akhmedov by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28).

Check the highlights below:

"I'm back. I'm back at '85."@chrisweidman says he's coming for all the top-tier middleweights after picking up a win at #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/i9kxWbsS9z — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 9, 2020