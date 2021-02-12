Leon Edwards Calls For Nate Diaz Fight: ‘Let’s Go If You Still Think You’re A Real One’

Fans were devastated to hear that Khamzat Chimaev withdrew from his fight with Leon Edwards, yet again. Now the Englishman is gunning for a fight with Stockton’s own, Nate Diaz.

It has been a painful year and a half since the last time Edwards competed. Riding an 8-fight winning streak, he has not been in the Octagon since his dominant decision over Rafael Dos Anjos in July of 2019.

This is partially due to his difficulty agreeing to an opponent, but Leon has also had some seriously bad luck. Most recently, this has come in the form of his highly anticipated fight with Khamzat Chimaev being canceled three times.

Leon Edwards Wants Nate Diaz

It was reported late last night, that Chimaev pulled out of his bout with Leon Edwards yet again. This has left the welterweight contender looking for a new opponent.

One person that he has in mind, is Nate Diaz, who has been talking about making a return at welterweight soon. Taking to Twitter, Leon fired shots at Nate, calling for him to take the fight in March.

“Nate just dribbled for an hour about wanting to fight at 170 against winners… let’s see it then @NateDiaz209. 8 fight win streak and #3 in the world. Let’s go if you still think you’re a real one”

At the time, Nate Diaz made it clear that he was interested in fighting lightweights at 170lb, rather than facing welterweight contenders. So it seems hard to believe that he would change his mind for a fight with Leon Edwards.

Nevertheless, Leon is in desperate need for a fight, be it against Nate or someone else. Hopefully he can get something worked out, and get back in the Octagon within the timeframe that he was already supposed to compete.