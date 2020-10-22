Leon Edwards has been seemingly removed from the UFC’s welterweight rankings.

There were murmurs that Edwards would be removed from the rankings and while for some, he is still present in the welterweight ranks, he has confirmed himself that he has been removed.

“Leon Edwards confirms to me over text he has been removed from the UFC rankings due to inactivity. #UFC”

As a result, Belal Muhammad has now entered the rankings at the No. 15 spot.

“Many reports have surfaced today. And these are true. Leon Edwards was removed from the UFC Welterweight rankings. Belal Muhammad has entered the rankings at #15.”

UFC Sending Message To Edwards

It’s a clear message from the UFC to Edwards after the latter has continued to turn down fights.

Edwards last competed in July last year when he outpointed Rafael dos Anjos. He was then scheduled to face Tyron Woodley at UFC London in March only for the event to be scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Woodley has competed twice since then while Edwards continues to remain on the sidelines as he is only looking to fight the likes of Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal or Kamaru Usman, having notably turned down a fight with Stephen Thompson.

While “Rocky” is only hurting himself by remaining inactive, many have pointed out the hypocrisy of the UFC for removing him while Conor McGregor has continued to remain in the rankings for years despite his overall inactivity since the start of 2017.

It will certainly be interesting to hear what Edwards has to say about this development.