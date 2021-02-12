Khamzat Chimaev Out of Upcoming Leon Edwards Fight due to Covid-19 Complications

The UFC has tried to book a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards on multiple occasions. Now, Khamzat is out of the scheduled matchup against Edwards on March 13th due to the lingering impacts of COVID-19.

At this point, the fight between Chimaev and Edwards seems as cursed as the UFC’s previous attempts to book Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson. On three separate occasions, the fight has failed to happen due to a swap of COVID-19 positive results from Edwards and Chimaev.

The pair were initially scheduled to face each other in a welterweight bout in the UFC Vegas 17 main event last December. However, Edwards was forced to remove himself from the event due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Chimaev Out of Leon Edwards Fight Once Again

The fight was then rescheduled for UFC Fight Island 8 taking place on January 20. However, Chimaev had to pull out this time due to lung issues following his own positive COVID-19 test. Now, Khamzat will have to pull out once again due to lingering complications with the virus.

Khamzat Chimaev is out of Leon Edwards fight on March 13. Full details on ESPN. https://t.co/k560o2EZtu pic.twitter.com/4H9NkF6Mp6 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 11, 2021

“Khamzat Chimaev is out of Leon Edwards fight on March 13. Full details on ESPN,” wrote Brett Okamoto on Twitter.

Dana White on the Matchup

UFC President Dana White spoke to ESPN about the upcoming fight. Believing in the excitement of the fight, Dana admitted that he was discouraged once he received the news. However, he made it clear that the organization would focus on Khamzat’s health.

“I’m so bummed out. I was so excited. That was one of my favorite fights this year,” said Dana. “The one thing you have to look at right now is health. Let’s make sure this guy is healthy, get him the best care we can, and make sure he makes a full recovery.

Currently, it’s unknown if the UFC will try to find a replacement for Edwards in the matchup. With the UFC wanting Chimaev vs Edwards to happen so badly, it wouldn’t be surprised if Edwards has to sit on the shelf once again.