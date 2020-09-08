For a year and a half, Leon Edwards has been waiting to get his chance at retribution against Jorge Masvidal. Now he says he will be bringing the fight to the BMF champ, the moment they cross paths in the streets.

The first time Edwards and Masvidal met, it was far from a formal setting. Leon walked by Jorge while he was doing an interview, and the two exchanged words. Shortly after, Jorge fired a quick flurry of fists into Leon’s face, giving him a cut and birthing the infamous “three piece and a soda” line. Since that moment, “Rocky” has been trying to get his chance at fighting Masvidal in the Octagon, but “Gamebred” has gone on to do bigger things like compete for a BMF title, as well as the welterweight title.

Leon Edwards Will Fight Jorge Masvidal In The Streets

Despite constantly trying to get the Masvidal fight, and not having fought since their backstage altercation, Leon Edwards has not been able to secure a fight with Jorge. He has had a few failed bookings since then, but never quite got to face off against his nemesis. Speaking with Submission Radio, the welterweight contender explained that he thinks Jorge Masvidal is ducking him and knows it is a hard fight. However he says that now he is tired of waiting for the UFC to act, and will be taking matters into his own hands the next time he sees Masvidal.

“Yeah, I think that’s the annoying part,” Edwards said. “Because the UFC wants the Jorge fight. I know he went to the UFC and he said he won’t fight me unless I got the title or whatever, but I believe he needs to fight someone in the top five to get to a title, which he’s not doing. So it’s frustrating, because the UFC wants it, I want it, but the other guys, they’re saying no they don’t want to fight because I’m a hard fight and they don’t want to lose. So, I don’t know. “(Jorge’s) come out and said he doesn’t want none of the smoke with me, he don’t want to fight me without a world title,” Edwards continued. “So, I’m kind of over it now. He doesn’t want to fight. So, when I see him, we’ll be on site fighting, and he knows what it is when we see each other, it is what it is. You cannot force a man into a fight, right? If he says he don’t want to fight, you can’t. Nothing I can do to force him into it. I want it, the UFC want it. He keeps saying he doesn’t want it. So, what more can I do?”

For now, it seems like Jorge Masvidal will be rematching Nate Diaz for the BMF belt. In the meantime, Leon Edwards is looking for an appropriate fight, while trying to get around travel restrictions. Perhaps he will be able to find an open slot in one of the UFC’s upcoming cards in their return to Fight Island.