Over the weekend reports emerged that put the future of Khamzat Chimaev vs Leon Edwards in jeopardy. Now it seems that the fight has been canceled, although it is not for the reasons you may think.

There is already a question about the legitimacy of making a fight between Chimaev and Edwards, just because of the differential in their rankings. Leon is ranked number three in the UFC’s welterweight queue, while Khamzat snuck into the top 15 by only winning three fights in the promotion. Nevertheless the bout was booked, and fans were excited to see if the undefeated Dagestani was deserving of all the hype.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khamzat Chimaev (@khamzat_chimaev)

Khamzat Chimaev vs Leon Edwards Is Off

Unfortunately it seems that these fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards square off. According to reports, the contest will no longer be taking place on December 19th. This is a result of the fact that Leon has tested positive for COVID-19 and is unable to compete.

“Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev isn’t happening on Dec. 19, per sources. Unfortunately, Edwards recently tested positive for COVID. UFC is hoping to re-book the fight in early 2021, sources say.”

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev isn’t happening on Dec. 19, per sources. Unfortunately, Edwards recently tested positive for COVID. UFC is hoping to re-book the fight in early 2021, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 1, 2020

This is extremely ironic considering the conflicting reports that came out over the weekend that Chimaev may or may not have COVID-19. While his team denies these claims, it does not matter either way. Apparently Edwards’s bout with the virus has been pretty difficult.

“Per sources, Leon Edwards’ (@Leon_edwardsmma) case of Covid-19 was pretty severe. He couldn’t train at all, and he lost 12 pounds in four days. He’s in the process of recovering at home. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery.”

Per sources, Leon Edwards' (@Leon_edwardsmma) case of Covid-19 was pretty severe. He couldn't train at all, and he lost 12 pounds in four days. He's in the process of recovering at home. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 1, 2020

It is obviously a massive disappointment to both Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev that this bout has been pulled. Hopefully Leon can heal up quickly and they can reschedule the fight for sometime next year.