Khamzat Chimaev continues to impress throughout the course of his young career. In just three fights, Khamzat has 196 strikes landed, 3 finishes, and has only been punched twice. Fans of the sport wondered if Chimaev was a legitimate contender, or if he was a hype train that the sport always seems to find. Before anyone could make up their mind, a lighting strike of a right hand sent Gerald Meerschaert to the canvas. Now, the question has been answered because Khamzat is officially ranked #15 in the Welterweight rankings.

Khamzat Enters UFC Rankings

The irony of Khamzat gaining a rank was the UFC’s decision to temporarily get off the #3 ranking of Leon Edwards. While the organization said it was due to inactivity, the ranking mysteriously came back once Edwards agreed to fight Chimaev on social media.

UFC sensation @KChimaev is officially ranked in the top 15. He enters at #15 in the welterweight division. This is the UFC’s updated WW rankings, to be released soon:#KhamzatChimaev #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/72eVmDq5E2 — Ashah Tafari (@mma_ashah) November 16, 2020

Once fans caught wind of the news, they were unsure if Edwards would remain with the organization after contendership was taken away. Additionally, people waited to hear from Edwards in regards to the rankings. But Edwards has responded to the rankings and is now set to take on Chimaev in the main event of UFC Fight Night 185.

While Khamzat moved up in the ranks, fan-favorite Nate Diaz was removed from the list. More than likely, the decision to pull Nate was due to inactivity as well. Belal Muhammad is also a new addition to the welterweight rankings at #13.

Earning a Title Shot

If Chimaev wants a crack at the champion Israel Adesanya, he has a lot of work to do. UFC legends like Daniel Cormier already believe that it’s time to give Khamzat a title shot. Many people believe the type. But a champion like Adesanya knows what it takes to get to the top and stay there. In that aspect, Chimaev is a long journey away. But, a big win over the highly ranked Edwards would certainly put him in the conversation.