Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns Reportedly Being Discussed

A report indicates that Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns could be on a collision course.

Chimaev has been running through his opposition but he may be in store for a massive leap in competition. Frontkick.online is reporting that Chimaev vs. Burns is being worked on. The report notes that while the fight isn’t a done deal, it could happen in January if all goes well.

Talks are in fact ongoing for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, according to sources. Not done, but likely to get booked. The plan seems to be January rather than December but again, nothing signed or set in stone as of now. Developing … — Frontkick.online (@FrontkickOnline) November 14, 2021

“Talks are in fact ongoing for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, according to sources. Not done, but likely to get booked. The plan seems to be January rather than December but again, nothing signed or set in stone as of now. Developing …”

Khamzat Chimaev & Gilbert Burns – Recent Success

Chimaev has looked like a world-beater ever since stepping foot inside the Octagon. He has a perfect record of 10-0 and has never gone the distance. He is 4-0 under the UFC banner. Chimaev is coming off a submission win over Li Jingliang.

As for Burns, he is a seasoned veteran with a record of 20-4. He has gone 7-1 in his last eight outings. The only loss in that span was to current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. “Durinho” is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson.

Time will tell if Chimaev vs. Burns will ultimately come to fruition. Be sure to stick with Middle Easy for the latest info on this potential welterweight clash.