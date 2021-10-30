Khamzat Chimaev Chokes Out Li Jingliang – UFC 267 Results (Highlights)

The hype is real. Khamzat Chimaev returned to the UFC Octaon after getting 3 wins in 66 days back in 2020. Li Jingliang looked to spoil the party for ‘Borz’ but would not find any success at UFC 267.

Round 1:

Khamzat Chimaev attempts an early takedown right off the bat. Jingliang defends well for a few seconds but the relentless Russian is able to muster to strength to take him down. Once he got the takedown, Khamzat started talking to Dana White who is cageside.

Chimaev controls ‘Leech’ for the next 2 minutes, trying to get to his back. Chimaev gets both hooks in and ground and pounds ‘Leech’ from the top. Chimaev sinks in the rear-naked choke but Jingliang survives the first attempt. Chimaev switches hands and attempts it again. Jingliang is forced to tap out. The hype continues for Chimaev.

Official result: Khamzat Chimaev submits Li Jingliang via R1 submission (rear-naked choke)

Check out the highlights below: