Gilbert Burns Outgrapples Stephen Thompson For Decision Win – UFC 264 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight matchup between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson occurred today, July 10, 2021, at UFC 264.

Round 1

The fight starts with both men circling in the center of the Octagon. Neither threw a strike in the first minute. Burns rushed in first, but Thompson evaded the rush. Burns shoots a quick single-leg, but Thompson uses the cage to stay on his feet. Burns throws several knees while pressing Thompson on the cage. Burns changes levels and secures the takedown.

As Thomspon attempts to push back to the cage to try and stand, Burns slowly moves up, but Burns keeps him on the ground. Thompson gets to his feet, but Burns keeps him pressed up on the cage.

As the time runs down, Thompson gets free, but Burns unleashes a flurry of punches. Thompson lands a high kick, and the round ends.

Burns takes the round, in my opinion, 10-9.

Round 2

Thompson starts the round with a low leg kick. Burns throws a head kick but misses Thompson completely. As the men continue to determine striking distance, both throw leg kicks. Thompson switches stances, but both men continue to circle in the middle of the cage. Both men exchange low kicks, with Burns charging forward with another flurry of punches.

Back in the center, Burns feints, while Thompson throws a low kick. Thompson throws a low kick, but then Burns shoots a single leg. Thompson escapes, but Burns reshoots a double leg and is able to secure the takedown. As the round ends with Burns on top of Thompson, both men throw a flurry of punches.

Burns takes the round, in my opinion, 10-9.

Round 3

Thompson starts the round with a front leg sidekick. Thompson is more aggressive, as he lands straight that rocks Burns. Burns reacts with a combo of his own and then shoots a double that he then turned into a body lock. As he pushes Thompson onto the cage, he secures another takedown against Thompson. Burns holds Thompson in with top position, while Thompson tries to use the cage to escape. Burns attempts a guillotine, but Thompson defends by giving up his back. The fight ends with Burns landing ground and pound on Thompson, who is saved by the bell.

Burns takes the round, in my opinion, 10-9.

Official result: Gilbert Burns defeats Stephen Thompson via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check out the highlights below:

Making it a ground game now 😤 No let up from @GilbertDurinho #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/0rCoL9mvwJ — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021

Back on the winning track for D U R I N H O 🇧🇷 💪 @GilbertDurinho gets the UD at #UFC264. pic.twitter.com/QpNrh3FYwv — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021