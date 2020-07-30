It was recently revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov would be facing Justin Gaethje in October. It would seem that he has his next fight planned out already, too.

The original plan was for Khabib to face Gaethje in September. However the lightweight title unification bout was recently rescheduled, following the tragic passing of Khabib’s father. Now it has been announced that the contest will now go down on October 24th, at a location still to be determined.

Khabib Wants GSP After Justin Gaethje

Around the same time as the date for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje, Dana White also revealed some interesting information. Saying that as long as it is Khabib’s last fight, he would not mind booking him to fight former two division champ Georges St. Pierre, a bout that he had previously been against. This got the oddsmakers to work, and it seems that this is what the lightweight champ has in mind too. When Joe Rogan posted a picture to Instagram, promotion the October match up, Nurmagomedov commented to say that he would be looking to fight GSP next.

“October – Justin and April- GSP” Khabib said in the comments.

It is also worth noting that Khabib is not the only one who had something to say in Joe Rogan’s comments. Conor McGregor chimed in with his own remark, suggesting that he was hung over when he fought Nurmagomedov. This implies that he is still wanting to be considered as an opponent for his bitter rival.

“Chill bro, i’d a hangover”

It seems that the only way Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight Georges St. Pierre next, is if he does retire after 30 fights, like he has discussed previously. If this is not the opponent, then a rematch with McGregor very well could be in the cards. Either way, he still has to get past Justin Gaethje this fall, and that is by no means an easy task.