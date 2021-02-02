Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre Are Preparing To Fight Says Ali Abdelaziz’s Deleted Tweet

It seemed that the potential of a fight between lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-weight champ Georges St-Pierre were completely dead. However now it appears that things are heating up between the two again.

All signs pointed to the fight between Khabib and GSP being completely off the table. Dana White said as much following his meeting with the lightweight champ, and both the Dagestani and the Canadian seemed to be moving past this potential clash for legacy.

Dana even went as far as to finally admit that the undefeated lightweight king was likely never fighting again, after UFC 257. This was something he had been resistant to, despite repeated comments from Nurmagomedov saying he was done competing.

Ken-Flo Heard Rumors Of Khabib vs GSP

Despite these rumors seeming to fizzle to a stop, it now appears that they are picking up steam again. Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian recently revealed in an episode of his podcast, that he has heard rumors from a coach in the know, about Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre apparently preparing to fight each other.

“I heard some pretty crazy news over the weekend,” Florian started. “I won’t say exactly where it’s from but it’s from a well-known coach who, apparently, is aware of a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and a legend in the UFC, a former two-time champion, Georges St-Pierre. “Supposedly that is a fight that, I don’t know if it’s confirmed, but it is a fight that Georges might be getting ready for and is preparing for. “I don’t think he’d be getting ready for that or be telling people that he’s going to be getting ready for a big fight unless it was actually happening.”

Ali Abdelaziz Tweets And Deletes

These rumors may be rampant but Ali Abdelaziz, manager to Khabib Nurmagomedov, is giving some mixed signals. He posted to Twitter to say that his client is not having negotiations with GSP, despite the rumors.

The only problem with this, is that several commenters shared screenshots of Ali saying the exact opposite. He outright said that the rumors were true in a tweet that he deleted and replaced with the denial of the claims.

“People saying Khabib is in the works verse Gsp is completely True” he wrote in the original message. “Khabib vs Gsp The rumor completely false Fake news” Ali wrote in the follow-up Tweet.

So what is the truth here? Are Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre preparing to fight each other, or did Ali just suffer at the hands of a typo and no edit button on Twitter?