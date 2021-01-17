Dana White Officially Ends Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Georges St Pierre Super Fight Dreams

The days of witnessing a super fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St Pierre are long gone. At least according to UFC President Dana White. During the post-fight press conference for UFC on ABC 1, White said that neither competitor is currently interested in the match anymore.

The chances of Khabib vs GSP were low, to begin with. At the height of Khabib’s championship run, St Pierre was already retired and a member of the UFC Hall of Fame. During interviews, both Khabib and Georges have said they would like the chance to finally face off in a welterweight showdown. Nonetheless, GSP has sent mixed signals, also stating that he was fine in retirement.

Dana Ends Khabib vs St Pierre Super Fight Talks

Dana White seemingly closed the door of the super-fight happening. When asked about the matchup, he revealed that both camps are no longer interested in the bout.

“No, GSP ( and his name) never came up (in regards to being Khabib’s next opponent.) He’s (Khabib Nurmagomedov) not interested in that fight. From what I hear today after that (Khabib’s decision presentation), neither is GSP. So, that’s over.”

It’s unclear as to why Khabib is no longer interested in the GSP fight. Especially because he had the entire event mapped out in his mind. Previously, he told the media about his plans for the GSP fight after UFC 252.

“No. I don’t want to go. I am not a welterweight and I’m not a featherweight. I’m a lightweight.. the lightweight champion. I want to defend my title in the lightweight division.” Khabib continued on, “Welterweight? Maybe, but not yet. I feel great in (the) lightweight division.” “If UFC has (a )big fight, they can build this arena in Congo, Nigeria, Somalia, Sudan… whatever. (Lets) Fight there, make money, do some charity stuff. UFC can do this. I’m gonna do this if they want to support this. Why not,” said Khabib.

Enjoying Retirement

Now that the ship has sailed, it’ll be interesting to see if Khabib decides to ever fight again. After all, the fight with GSP was the fight of his dreams. If he no longer desires to fight St Pierre, the chances of his return seem slim to none.